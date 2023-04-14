Italy looks to cement partnership with western Balkans

Italy's rightwing government is committing to the stabilisation and European integration of the western Balkans and is moving to bolster its partnership with the region, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"We are planning many fresh initiatives to strengthen our partnership with western Balkan countries," Tajani said after talks in Rome with Kosovo's president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

"Italy intends to keep working for the region's stability," Tajani said.

Since talking office last autumn, the government has reinvigorated Italy's action in the western Balkans as shown by Tajani and defence minister Guido Crosetto's visit to Kosovo and Serbia on 22 November, Tajani argued.

"The conference that I organised in January in Trieste paved the way for a re-launch of the government's commitment to a region that for us is not just strategic but a natural 'bridge' to central and eastern Europe," he said.

A further key step was the conference which Tajani chaired in Rome on 3 April with the foreign ministers of Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia, Tajani noted.

At the conference, all six Balkans countries pledged to fight illegal immigration and human trafficking across their borders.

A meeting will take place in Italy on 11 May to unveil a business forum planned in Kosovo "by the end of the year", Tajani told a press conference after the 3 April conference.

EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and Tobias Billstroem, the foreign minister of Sweden, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, attended the 3 April meeting.