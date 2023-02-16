Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
Italy looks to deepen trade, cultural ties with Kuwait

16 febbraio 2023 | 18.52
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy wants to "further deepen" its commercial and cultural ties with Kuwait, foregn ministry secretary-general Ettore Sequ told envoy Nasser Sanhat Al-Qahtani during talks in Rome that underlined the two countries' "excellent" bilateral ties.

"Sequi and Al-Qahtani highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed on the desire to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries and their respective peoples," said a foreign ministry statement.

During the talks, Sequi "recalled the traditional cooperation between Italy and Kuwait in the defence sector, expressing Italy’s willingness to further deepen commercial and cultural ties," said the statement.

Italy is currently Kuwait’s top trading partner in Europe and its seventh globally, according to the statement.

The two countries can extend their bilateral ties "by giving a structured dimension to bilateral dialogue," the statement noted.

Sequi and Al-Qahtani also covered current Middle East issues and agreed on the need to bolster channels of dialogue towards a "composite response" to the "many" challenges the region faces,said the statement.

Sequi praised Kuwait's "moderate and inclusive approach" that has made it a key mediator in regional crises and urged the Gulf state "to seize every opportunity to foster peace and stability in the region, the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza