Italy, Malta to strengthen political dialogue, ties

Italy and Malta will bolster dialogue, firstly on the thorny issue of migration to the European Union, but also over energy," premier Giorgia Meloni said Thursday after talks in Rome with her Maltese counterpart Robert Abela.

"We want to strengthen bilateral dialogue at a political and technical level, starting with migration, a priority for us, but also on energy," Meloni told reporters at a joint press conference.

"Malta is part of our project for an energy hub in Europe. We are working together and seeking dialogue on energy infrastructure between our countries," Meloni said.

Meloni said she was "very happy" to have met Abela in Rome for talks "which firm up the re-launch of sold ties to tackle many shared issues".

Italy and Malta often defend "shared national interests" over "various topics on the political agenda" at European leaders' summits including the question of migration, Meloni said.

"It's opportune and necessary to keep working together, also in view of the upcoming European Council meeting (on 29-30 June), she said.

"I am extremely satisfied with the relationship that Prime Minister Abela and I have built, reinforcing already solid ties between Italy and Malta which I believe we can further cement in future."

The two countries agree on the importance of defining their maritime boundaries - currently an unresolved issue - and their respective exclusive economic zones, Meloni stated.

"The desire exists on both sides to move forward and resolve any issues and we believe that doing can be of deep strategic importance for our relations," Meloni underlined.

Thursday's talks were "very positive" for defence cooperation, Abela said, stating that in the coming years, Italy and Malta want to "further strengthen relations that are already excellent in this area."

During their meeting, Abela and Meloni also looked at boosting economic as well as political and defence cooperation between Italy and Malta, he said.

"I strongly believe that our cooperation can bring tangible results for our two countries, because we share the same interests in the region," Abela underlined.