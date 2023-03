Foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Friday tweeted support for Chile, where forest fires have been raging for over a week amid a heatweave. At least 24 people have died in the blazes and thousands have been left homeless in several regions of the country.

"Italy is close to Chile's government and people, who have been hit hard by devastating fires. A team of expert (paramilitary) @Carabinieri (police) forest fire fighters is heading to the country," read the tweet.