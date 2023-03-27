Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:17
Italy must play leading role in rebuilding Ukraine - Tajani

27 marzo 2023 | 13.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

A key conference taking place in Rome "in a few weeks" shows that Italy can and must play "a leading role" in war-ravaged Ukraine's reconstruction, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"In a few weeks time we are organising a major conference on rebuilding Ukraine," Tajani said in an address at the Confartigianato's heaquarters in Cividale del Friuli in northern Italy.

When the war with Russia ends, Italy must make sure that its companies play a prominent role in Ukraine's rebuilding, Tajani said.

"Italy, which has made so many economic sacrifices, must play a leading role in Ukraine's reconstruction phase," he stated.

The rebuilding of Ukraine cannot be carried out "solely by French, German, American or British companies," Tajani underlined.

in Evidenza