Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
Italy 'prepared to send fighter aircraft to Kiev'

20 febbraio 2023 | 13.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy is willing to supply fighter planes to Ukrainian forces to help it turn the tide in the year-old war with Russia, premier Giorgia Meloni will tell Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kiev on Monday, daily La Repubblica newspaper reports.

Italy will not oppose the supply of Typhoon fighter jets - which it manufactures with Britain, Spain and Germany - and could also send Amx planes - made with Brazil - or Tornados, according to La Repubblica.

Italy could send four to five warplanes once Ukrainian pilots have been trained by Britain and other allied countries, La Repubblica said.

Italy will comply with joint decisions made by European allies but will not be among the first 'contributor' countries for the fighter aircraft, however, La Repubblica said.

During her visit, Meloni will seek to reassure Zelensky of Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine and Nato in the conflict with Russia after remarks by her coalition partner Forza Italia's chief Silvio Berlusconi earlier this month that appeared to blame Zelensky for the war, causing concern in Europe.

