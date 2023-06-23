Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:01
12:40 Incidente Laurentina, 20enne alla guida del Suv non stava usando cellulare

12:29 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, vicina casa: "Madre non ha mai pianto"

12:25 Meloni: "Italia cresce, è la più affidabile dell'Eurozona"

12:21 Roma, accordo con Adidas: è ufficiale

12:15 Ucraina, morta a 37 anni scrittrice Victoria Amelina: ferita in raid su Kramatorsk

11:53 Cinema, 'Indiana Jones' domina il box office

11:51 Ascolti tv, vince la replica di 'Scomparsa' su Rai1

11:41 Ue, Tajani: "Impossibile qualsiasi accordo con Le Pen e Afd"

11:38 Cicconi al Palazzo Reale di Palermo con l'installazione site-specific che si trasforma al crepuscolo

11:33 Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi: biglietti a 5 euro

11:09 Michelle Causo, mercoledì i funerali della 17enne uccisa a Primavalle

11:08 Calciomercato Napoli, Osimhen: "Napoli scelta giusta, non vedo l'ora di ricominciare"

Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy reaffirms 'strong support' for Nato

23 giugno 2023 | 15.44
Redazione Adnkronos
alternate text

Italy's commitment to Nato and to its adaption to "new threats and challenges" remains "strong", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday after talks with one of the Alliance's top officials

"@Antonio_Tajani met Gen. (Philippe) Lavigne, Supreme Allied Commander Nato_SACT," Tajani tweeted after the talks.

"I underlined Italy's strong support for #Nato, and its adaption to meet Euroatlantic security threats and challenges," the tweet read.

"This includes through strategic partnerships," the tweet concluded.

