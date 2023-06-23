Italy reaffirms 'strong support' for Nato

Italy's commitment to Nato and to its adaption to "new threats and challenges" remains "strong", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday after talks with one of the Alliance's top officials

"@Antonio_Tajani met Gen. (Philippe) Lavigne, Supreme Allied Commander Nato_SACT," Tajani tweeted after the talks.

"I underlined Italy's strong support for #Nato, and its adaption to meet Euroatlantic security threats and challenges," the tweet read.

"This includes through strategic partnerships," the tweet concluded.