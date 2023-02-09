Cerca nel sito
 
Italy remains 'fully committed' to Ukraine

09 febbraio 2023 | 15.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy is "fully committed" to Ukraine and keeping up military aid to the war-ravaged country to ensure that peace can be negotiated from a position of equal strength, according to premier Giorgia Meloni.

"Italy remains fully committed to standing alongside Ukraine," Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels.

"Our contribution is comprehensive because we realise that aside from upholding international law, freedom and a nation's sovereignty, the Ukraine conflict involves everyone directly and I believe the best way to build peace and dialogue is by maintaining a balance of military forces."

"Whatever happens, Italy will keep on supporting Ukraine...it intends to play a leading role in the country's reconstruction," Meloni concluded.

Meloni was due to hold talks with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky after the European Council's plenary session on Thursday.

Zelensky is in Brussels to rally further EU support in the conflict with Russia, which launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year to "de-militarise and de-Nazify" the former Soviet republic.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
