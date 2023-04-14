Italy renews support for IAEA over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Italy continues to back the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency's efforts to safeguard the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday.

"I had a phone call with (IAEA chief) Rafael Mariano Grossi. We support the work of the IAEA to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine," read the tweet.

"A compromise, under the aegis of the UN, to protect the Zaporizhzhia plant," the tweet underlined.

"I will also address the issue at the G7 Foreign Affairs meeting in Japan," added the tweet, referencing Sunday and Monday's gathering in Karuizawa, Nagano.