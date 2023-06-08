Italy: Russian victory in Ukraine would be a defeat for Europe, the West

Ukraine's allies must keep supporting it in the 470-day-old conflict, despite Russia's superior military might, Italy said on Thursday, arguing that capitulation would be a defeat for the whole of Europe and the West.

"We need to defend Ukraine, because its defeat would be a defeat for Europe and for Western countries," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the Canale5 private TV network's Mattino5 news programme.

"We're defending Ukraine to defend our borders and to defend a model of society that is free and democratic," Tajani underlined.

Asked if the fall of Ukraine could have a domino effect on its neighbours Poland and Moldavia, Tajani noted that Russian president Vladimir Putin had previously tried to attack Georgia.

"Before invading Ukraine, Putin tried to invade Georgia. It was only thanks to (former Italian premier) Silvio Berlusconi that he stopped," Tajani said.