Italy slams Iran over brutal crackdown on anti-govt protesters

Italy "strongly condemns" the deadly crackdown unleashed by Iran's hardline authorities against anti-clerical protests that have swept the country since the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman last September, foreign minister Antoni Tajani stated on Friday.'

"We strongly condemn the violent repression by the regime in Iran which sentences protesters to death," Tajani told the Sky24 news bulletin.

"But we do not want to shut the door on diplomacy, which can also help find a positive solution to the nuclear issue," Tajani underlined."

"I am working with the IAEA to try and persuade the Iranians," Tajani said, referring to the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Nationwide protests erupted in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on 16 September last year. Amini was detained for allegedly wearing the hijab incorrectly.

A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrations and dissent since Amini's death has seen four people executed, two more condemned to death, and thousands arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.

Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured.