Martedì 04 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:01
Italy: Solidarity with Israel for 'cowardly' Tel Aviv attack

04 luglio 2023 | 18.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's government has tweeted "solidarity" with Israel over the "cowardly" car-ramming and stabbing attack in the coastal city of Tel Aviv in which seven people were wounded.

"Solidarity with the Israeli people for the cowardly attack it suffered today in Tel Aviv," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote.

"We condemn every terrorist act that threatens the security and the existence of the State of Israel. Prayers for the injured," the tweet added.

Islamist group Hamas said one of its operatives carried out the Tel Aviv attack and identified the man as Abdel-Wahhab Issa Hussein Khalayleh, a 20-year-old from Hebron. The suspected attacker was shot dead at the scene, according to Israeli police.

Hamas said Khalayleh acted in response to Israel's biggest raids in decades in the occupied West Bank, which began on Monday and in which 10 Palestinians were killed in Jenin.

Palestinian authorities say the 10 people killed during Israel's operation on Monday were between 16 and 23 years old - four of them under 18.

The ministry also said that 120 people have been injured, including about 20 who are seriously wounded.

Thousands have left the refugee camp in the West Bank since the operation began.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
