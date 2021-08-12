Italy thanks France for fire-fighting planes

The embassy in Algiers Thursday thanked France's government for sending five Canadair water bomber aircraft to combat the deadly wildfires raging in Algeria and in Italy.

"Via the European Civil Protection Mechanism, France has made five Canadairs available to help Algeria and Italy fight the wildfires," the embassy tweeted.

"The European Union is showing solidarity with all the countries ravaged by the wildfires at this testing time," the tweet added.

Fanned by strong winds, sweltering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, wildfires have torn through forested areas in northern Algeria in recent days, killing at least 65 people, including 28 soldiers.

Wildfires claimed three lives in southern Italy on Wednesday and ravaged thousands of hectares of forests in Sicily, Calabria and Campania as temperatures hit records of well over 40C.

The European Commission said Thursday that two Canadair planes will be sent to help Italy once they have finished their operations in Greece, where firefighters have been battling wildfires for nine days in searing temperatures.