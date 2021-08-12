Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 22:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:46 M5S, Di Battista: "Non rientro fin quando sosterrà questo governo"

22:06 Raggi: "Non sono no vax, per ora mi dicono di non fare vaccino"

21:44 Messina Denaro, la voce al Tg1 - Ascolta

21:22 Doping, sospeso britannico della 4x100 vinta dall'Italia a Tokyo

21:05 Messina Denaro, la voce del boss di Cosa Nostra al Tg1

20:01 Brescia, strangola la moglie e poi si impicca

19:23 Incendi Calabria, emergenza mai vista. Draghi chiama Falcomatà

19:21 Lukaku al Chelsea, è ufficiale: contratto fino al 2026

18:56 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Sì a obbligo vaccini per over 50"

18:37 Covid oggi Campania, 543 contagi: bollettino 12 agosto

18:15 Covid, immunologo Clerici: "Caro Zangrillo, bollettini fanno tenere guardia alta"

18:12 Cadavere trovato a Temù è di Laura Ziliani, autopsia conferma

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy thanks France for fire-fighting planes

12 agosto 2021 | 18.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
- FOTOGRAMMA

The embassy in Algiers Thursday thanked France's government for sending five Canadair water bomber aircraft to combat the deadly wildfires raging in Algeria and in Italy.

"Via the European Civil Protection Mechanism, France has made five Canadairs available to help Algeria and Italy fight the wildfires," the embassy tweeted.

"The European Union is showing solidarity with all the countries ravaged by the wildfires at this testing time," the tweet added.

Fanned by strong winds, sweltering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, wildfires have torn through forested areas in northern Algeria in recent days, killing at least 65 people, including 28 soldiers.

Wildfires claimed three lives in southern Italy on Wednesday and ravaged thousands of hectares of forests in Sicily, Calabria and Campania as temperatures hit records of well over 40C.

The European Commission said Thursday that two Canadair planes will be sent to help Italy once they have finished their operations in Greece, where firefighters have been battling wildfires for nine days in searing temperatures.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Algeria France wildfires Canadair planes
Vedi anche
News to go
Videogiochi, asta da record per Super Mario 64
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, tasso di positività al 3,3%
News to go
Goletta verde, mala depurazione e scarichi illegali nemici di mare e laghi
News to go
Vaccini Covid, Speranza: "Prima dose per oltre 70% persone vaccinabili"
News to go
12 agosto, Giornata mondiale dell'elefante
News to go
Covid e Ferragosto, a Palermo spiagge vietate e niente falò
News to go
Referendum, da oggi si può firmare anche online
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani prendono Ghazni
News to go
Incendi, Sicilia ancora in fiamme
News to go
Il caffè previene il melanoma, lo studio
News to go
Caldo record in Italia fino a Ferragosto
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino dell'11 agosto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza