Italy to admit 4,000 trained Tunisian workers says Tajani

Rome and Tunis have struck a deal under which 4,000 Tunisians will receive permits to work in Italy after training in their homeland, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has announced.

"We reached an accord on admitting 4,000 workers who will be trained in Tunisia," Tajani told reporters at a joint press conference after talks on Thursday with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar.

"The goal is to encourage legal migration," Tajani said.

Tajani and Ammar's talks focussed on a three-fold surge in migrant arrivals in Italy this year from Tunisia compared with the same point of 2022, and a stalled 1.9 billion dollar International Monetary Fund loan to the crisis-hit North African country.

"Another priority is to start financing Tunisia through the IMF and, after an initial payment, to condition the second to the implementation of reforms," Tajani stated.