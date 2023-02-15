Italy to hold conference on Ukraine's reconstruction

In the next two months, Italy will organise a conference aimed at giving Italian companies a key role in war-ravaged Ukraine's reconstruction, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told La Repubblica on Wednesday.

"Between March and April, we will hold an Italian conference with the precise aim of carving out a role in rebuilding (Ukraine)," Tajani said.

"It will be a meeting open to companies. We can export our know-how and we think it's right that those who fought alongside Ukraine (in the 357-day-old conflict with Russia), can contribute to its reconstruction", he added.