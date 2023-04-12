Italy to keep working for a just peace in Ukraine

Italy will keep striving for a "just peace" in Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the centre-right European People's Party leadership on Wednesday - the 413th day of Russia's invasion of the former Soviet state.

"This morning at the @EPP Presidency meeting, I provided an update on the government’s actions, focusing on the recovery of the Italian economy and the importance of transatlantic relations," Tajani tweeted.

"We continue to work for a just peace in Ukraine," the tweet underlined.

The EPP, which contains over 81 parties from 43 countries, is Europe's most powerful political group.