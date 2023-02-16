Italy to support Turkey quake relief 'for as long as necessary'

Italy will help victims of the deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria last week "for as long as necessary," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

"The Italian people are following the shocking news and images of the devastation caused by the earthquakes with great interest," Tajani told Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu by phone on Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, Italians know very well the devastation caused by earthquakes," Tajani added, cited by the statement.

"In the name of the friendship that exists between our countries, we will support the Turkish government in its rescue efforts for as long as necessary," Tajani told Cavusoglu, the statement said.

During the "long and cordial" phonecall - which followed one early on 6 February when the first earthquake struck - Tajani underlined Italy's closeness to Turkey's authorities and citizens for the loss of human lives," said the statement.

For his part, Cavusoglu voiced special thanks to Italy for the field hospital and volunteers made available by the nortwest Piedmont region, the statement noted.

Tajani thanked Cavusoglu for the committed efforts being made by Turkey's authorities to locate Italians caught up in the quakes (which struck west of the city of Gaziantep and in Kahramanmaras Province), said the statement.

Tajani "expressed full support for Turkish rescue teams at work in Kahramanmaras, where a team of Italian rescuers has also been deployed, the statement said.

Over 40,000 people died in the magnitude 7.8 and 7.7 quakes in Turkey and Syria, which has left 200,000 people homeless in the region and has affected around 13.5 million people.