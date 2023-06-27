Italy tracking developments in Russia - Tajani

The government is following events in Russia "very carefully" after the aborted mutiny by its Wagner mercenary group at the weekend, but is not "at war" with the country over its 489-day-old invasion of Ukraine, foreign ministry Antonio Tajani stated on Tuesday.

"We are following the situation in Russia very carefully but don't intend to interfere in the internal affairs of that country and are not doing so," Tajani said on the sidelines of the Confasal conference.

"We are not at war with Russia, we are only helping Ukraine so that it can safeguard its independence freedom," he added.

The foreign ministry is "in constant contact" with all Italian citizens in Russia and currently here are no signs of any problems for any of them", Tajani added.