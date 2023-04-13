Italy: Tunisia key to fight against human trafficking

Tunisia is a key partner for Italy in combatting human trafficking and the two nations will keep working together to fight "this worrying phenomenon", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"The fight against human trafficking is crucial for Tunisia and for Italy. Serious cooperation exists between our two countries," Tajani stated.

Tajani was addressing a joint press conference at the foreign ministry in Rome after talks with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar.

Bilateral accords "will remain in place and will be implemented", said Tajani, underlining "joint action to counter this worrying phenomenon".

"We will work shoulder to shoulder with Tunisia to defeat this unacceptable scourge, which continues to cause so many deaths in the Mediterranean," he said.

Italy and Tunisia will cooperate "in the short, medium and long term", Tajani said.