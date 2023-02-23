Italy, Tunisia mull IMF bailout negotiations, migration, bilateral cooperation

Crisis-hit Tunisia's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a 1.9 million dollar bailout, migration and bilateral cooperation were the focus of talks in Tunis on Thursday between envoy Fabrizio Saggio and foreign minister Nabil Ammar, the embassy tweeted.

"At the centre of the talks were the negotiations with the IMF, the joint fight against illegal immigration, and political and economic cooperation, starting with ELMED," read the tweet.

The recently launched ELMED will connect Tunisia to mainland Italy via a 230 kilometre underwater electricity cable. Involving Italy’s power grid operator Terna and Tunisia’s Steg, the European Union funded project is part the bloc's drive to diversify away from Russian gas.

Italy is experiencing an ongoing surge in boat migrant arrivals from Tunisia - a major transit country for African migrants heading to Europe - and a growing number of migrants are Tunisians fleeing dire economic conditions in their homeland.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation on security, migration policies and development was at the centre of talks in Tunis last month between Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and interior minister Matteo Piantedosi with their respective counterparts and with Tunisia's authoritarian president Kais Saied.