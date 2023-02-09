Italy-UK collaboration on Balkans 'extremely strong'

Italy-United Kingdom cooperation on stabilising the Balkans "continues to be extremely strong", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday after talks in Rome with defence minister Guido Crosetto and their UK counterparts.

"Something we looked at was the stability of the Balkans, which is linked to that of the Mediterranean region: cooperation continues to be extremely strong," Tajani stated.

"There's a very good climate of (Italy-UK) cooperation and we are both strongly committed to the Quintet, which is working to stabilise the Balkans," Tajani underlined.

The Quintet comprises France, Germany, Italy, UK and the US.

Tajani also underlined the importance of "stability and peace in the Mediterranean area" as well as in Africa and in the Middle East.

Italy's ties with the UK "have ancient roots," Tajani noted.

"We are NATO partners, we're committed to defending Ukraine, we are G7 and G20 members are fighting terrorism hand in hand," he went on.