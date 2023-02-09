Italy, UK have shared vision on Ukraine says Tajani

Italy and the UK share a "common vision" and are "strongly committed" to Ukraine's continuing independence from Russia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday after talks in Rome with defence minister Guido Crosetto and their UK counterparts.

"We share a common vision with the United Kingdom, the talks took place in a positive atmosphere," Tajani told reporters after his and Crosetto's talks with UK foreign minister James Cleverly and defence minister Ben Wallace.

"We're committed to Ukraine's civilian population and to supporting its armed forces. We discussed peace and creating a safe zone around the (Russian-held) Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Tajani added.

The UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been working on establishing a safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant, but it said earlier this year that brokering a deal on the zone was become harder.

Top Ukrainian officials including president Volodymyr Zelenskiy have said Russia will try to mount another major military offensive with fresh troop mobilisations the next few weeks.