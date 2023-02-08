Italy, UK ink landmark export and investment partnership

Foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani has signed an Italy-UK investment partnership - the first between the UK and an EU country - to boost bilateral trade and investment - the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This Memorandum represents a platform of enormous potential for the promotion of our exports and business excellences, with a view towards shared growth and prosperity for both countries, in full respect of EU competences and Italy’s EU commitments,” Tajani stated.

Under the agreement, Italy and the UK aim to deepen the already strong economic partnership between the two countries, adapting it to the ‘post-Brexit’ context, according to the statement.

Areas of priority interest for the dialogue will be start-ups and technological innovation, the statement said.

“It’s great to be here in Rome to strengthen the UK-Italy trading relationship that is already worth more than £43 billion," said UK secretary of state for business and trade, Kemi Badenoch upon signing the memorandum.

"We deeply value our trading relationship with European countries. This partnership will create enormous export and investment opportunities in high-tech growth sectors of the future, helping to boost both of our economies," Badenoch continued.

Italy and the UK will set up a structured mechanism of consultation and cooperation between companies and institutions spearheading internationalisation under the accord. The dialogue will centre on the most innovative sectors with high development potential, including ‘green’ economy, advanced technologies, life sciences, engineering and creative industries, said the statement.

Italy is focussing on these areas in its bid to host the Expo2030 world trade fair in Rome, the statement noted.