Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, UK ink landmark export and investment partnership

08 febbraio 2023 | 15.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani has signed an Italy-UK investment partnership - the first between the UK and an EU country - to boost bilateral trade and investment - the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This Memorandum represents a platform of enormous potential for the promotion of our exports and business excellences, with a view towards shared growth and prosperity for both countries, in full respect of EU competences and Italy’s EU commitments,” Tajani stated.

Under the agreement, Italy and the UK aim to deepen the already strong economic partnership between the two countries, adapting it to the ‘post-Brexit’ context, according to the statement.

Areas of priority interest for the dialogue will be start-ups and technological innovation, the statement said.

“It’s great to be here in Rome to strengthen the UK-Italy trading relationship that is already worth more than £43 billion," said UK secretary of state for business and trade, Kemi Badenoch upon signing the memorandum.

"We deeply value our trading relationship with European countries. This partnership will create enormous export and investment opportunities in high-tech growth sectors of the future, helping to boost both of our economies," Badenoch continued.

Italy and the UK will set up a structured mechanism of consultation and cooperation between companies and institutions spearheading internationalisation under the accord. The dialogue will centre on the most innovative sectors with high development potential, including ‘green’ economy, advanced technologies, life sciences, engineering and creative industries, said the statement.

Italy is focussing on these areas in its bid to host the Expo2030 world trade fair in Rome, the statement noted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy UK Tajani Badenoch
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza