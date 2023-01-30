Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Italy urges European solution to problem of migration

30 gennaio 2023 | 17.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
European Council president Charles Michel (L) with Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (R)

The European Union must rapidly find a shared solution to migration, which has burdened countries like Italy "for years", premier Giorgia Meloni said on Monday, urging the bloc to stop migrants reaching its borders.

"On migration, we urgently need to move towards European solutions to a problem that is European - as Italy has argued for years," Meloni said at a joint press conference in Rome after talks with EU Council president Charles Michel.

Meloni said she was pleased that the 27-member EU had gained "awareness" that it can intervene to defend its external borders.

"There is awareness that Italy cannot tackle single-handedly the problem of migration, which is linked to the security of our societies and the whole of Europe's," she said.

Disagreement among EU countries over the thorny issue of migration only plays into the hands of people traffickers, Meloni argued.

"It is in no one's interest to be split on an issue like migration - we risk doing people traffickers a favour, something that I don't think anyone wants or can allow," said Meloni.

Michel thanked Meloni for her "sincere and frank" cooperation during the conservative coalition government's first hundred days in office.

For the EU to safeguard its borders effectively, the bloc needs better cooperation with migrants' home countries and transit countries boost the "insufficient" number of repatriations, Michel underlined.

