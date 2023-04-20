Italy-US relations to remain 'solid and loyal' despite Uss case - Tajani

Italy's "solid and loyal" ties with the United States will remain unscathed by the "grave" case of businessman Artem Uss, who skipped house arrest in Milan and fled to Russia in March to dodge extradition to the US, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"In light of the gravity of what happened), the justice minister has taken disciplinary action against members of the Milan Appeals Court which granted Uss house arrest, despite the high risk that he would flee," Tajani said on Thursday.

Tajani was answering questions in the Senate over the case of Uss, whom the US wants to extradite on arms technology smuggling charges.

"In our constant contact with the US, we have confirmed the Italian authorities' commitment to the ongoing investigations, we have assured our willingness to share all information via the most appropriate channels," he said.

Authorities are also considering freezing Uss's assets in Italy, Tajani noted.

"Europe and the US are the pole star of our foreign policy. Our relationship with Washington is and will continue to be solid and loyal."