Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:36
Italy-US relationship 'cornerstone' of freedom, democracy

05 giugno 2023 | 15.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

The ties that bond close allies Italy and the United States are a bulwark of democracy and freedom in the world, according to Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"The relationship between Italy and the USA is one of brotherhood even more than friendship, a cornerstone in the safeguarding of freedom and democracy in the world", Tajani said on Monday.

"Democracy and freedom are fundamental values, otherwise everything would be based on purely economic relations," Tajani said at the 75th Fulbright Awards meeting.

Tajani recalled "the many young people" who had sacrificed their lives to defend democracy and freedom from dictatorship.

When Italy assumes the G7 presidency in 2024, it wants to further strengthen transatlantic relations, Tajani said.

"The North Atlantic Alliance is not just a series of official visits, but also a strong relationship between peoples," Tajani underlined.

