Italy, US relationship 'special' - Di Maio

Rome, 26 Jan. (AKI)

Italy and the United States will always be bound by a unique friendship and a strategic partnership, foreign minister Di Maio wrote Tuesday in a tweet congratulating Antony Blinken on a Senate vote confirming him as US secretary of state.

"Congratulations to Antony Blinken on his confirmation by the US Senate as secretary of state in the (US president Joe) Biden administration," read Di Maio's tweet.

"Italy and the US will always be special friends and strategic partners," the tweet underlined.

US Senators voted 78-22 to approve Blinken, a longtime Biden aide, as the nation’s 71st secretary of state, succeeding Mike Pompeo.