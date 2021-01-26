Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 04:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 "Dialoghiamo con Renzi" in M5S c'è chi prova a ricucire

23:59 Crisi governo, dimissioni Conte: ipotesi in campo

23:42 Blocco licenziamenti, come cambierà

23:39 Dimissioni Conte, ecco 'responsabili' ma si sfila lady Mastella

22:51 Inter-Milan 2-1, Eriksen decide al fotofinish

22:14 Dimissioni Conte, 'Europeisti': gruppo responsabili Senato, chi sono

22:03 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"

21:36 Covid, superati 100 milioni di casi nel mondo

20:35 Conte: "Serve governo di salvezza nazionale"

20:22 Conte si dimette e guarda al ter, ma numeri non ci sono

19:54 Vaccino Covid, Sanofi aiuterà Pfizer con 100 milioni di dosi

19:52 Dimissioni Conte, Renzi: "Ora governo serio di legislatura"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Italy, US relationship 'special' - Di Maio

26 gennaio 2021 | 23.27
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Photo: AFP
Rome, 26 Jan. (AKI)

Italy and the United States will always be bound by a unique friendship and a strategic partnership, foreign minister Di Maio wrote Tuesday in a tweet congratulating Antony Blinken on a Senate vote confirming him as US secretary of state.

"Congratulations to Antony Blinken on his confirmation by the US Senate as secretary of state in the (US president Joe) Biden administration," read Di Maio's tweet.

"Italy and the US will always be special friends and strategic partners," the tweet underlined.

US Senators voted 78-22 to approve Blinken, a longtime Biden aide, as the nation’s 71st secretary of state, succeeding Mike Pompeo.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Di Maio Italy US relations Blinken confirmation
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
Governo, Tabacci: "Se non si rafforza elezioni inevitabili"
Scienza&Salute: Covid-19 un anno dopo, l'analisi dell'immunologo Minelli
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza