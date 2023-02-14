Italy-Vatican meeting on Lateran Pacts anniversary 'very positive'

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani had "a very positive" meeting with a Vatican delegation at the embassy to the Holy See on Tuesday during a ceremony to mark the 94th anniversary of the Lateran Pacts, he said.

"It was a very positive meeting which strengthened, as far as possible, the relations and ties between the Vatican State and Italy," Tajani told reporters after the ceremony at Palazzo Borromeo.

"I believe we can forge a common path on many issues”, said Tajani, who is also Italy's deputy premier.

The talks had covered a range of topics from international politics to the plight of quake-hit populations in Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquakes in the region last week, Tajani said.

"Human rights, equality in education, social policy and the tertiary sector were also discussed," Tajani stated.

Tajani received the Vatican delegation to Tuesday's ceremony lead by secretary of state Pietro Parolin, secretary for relations with states and international organisations, Paul Richard Gallagher and Italian bishops conference head Matteo Zuppi.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella also attended the ceremony.

The 1929 Lateran Pacts Lateran Pacts established Vatican City as a sovereign state and regulate its relations with Italy.