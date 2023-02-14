Italy, western powers decry Israel's legalisation of nine West Bank settlements, plans to build 10,000 new homes

Italy, France, Germany, the UK and the US are "deeply troubled" by the Israeli government's authorisation of nine Jewish settlements in the West Bank and its plans to construct 10,000 new homes within existing ones, the five countries said in joint statement on Tuesday.

“We – the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, and the Secretary of State of the United States – are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units, and intends to begin a process to normalize nine outposts that were previously deemed illegal under Israeli law," said the statement.

"We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution," the statement underlined.

“We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties. Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live in peace, with equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity," the statement continued.

"We reaffirm our commitment to helping Israelis and Palestinians fulfil the vision of an Israel fully integrated into the Middle East living alongside a sovereign, viable Palestinian state. We continue to closely monitor developments on the ground which impact the viability of the two-state solution and stability in the region at large."

Israeli authorities also announced on Sunday the mass construction of new homes within established settlements, which far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted would number 10,000.

According to national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, the steps have been taken now in response to two recent attacks by Palestinians - the latest on Friday - which killed 10 Israelis in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians see Jewish settlements as a major obstacle to a peace deal with Israel. They want all settlements and outposts to be removed from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which they seek for a future Palestinian state.