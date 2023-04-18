Italy working to stabilise Tunisia, Sudan

Italy's government is striving to stabilise crisis-hit Tunisia and Sudan, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Tuesday after attending a three-day G7 foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa, central Japan.

"An important #G7 for Italy has come to a close. I led the debate on Africa; we're working for the stability of Tunisia and Sudan," read the tweet.

"A special focus on immigration with positive cooperation from allies," the tweet continued.

Tunisia is suffering a prolonged economic crisis amid fears for its financial collapse unless the country receives a stalled 1.9 billion IMF loan, while Sudan has been engulfed by deadly fighting between rival forces that erupted on Saturday.