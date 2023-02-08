Italy's FM 'sent at least two death threats'

Italy's foreign minister Antonio has received at least two letters containing death threats over the case of jailed anarchist hunger striker Alfredo Cospito, Adnkronos has learned from sources.

Investigators believe anarchists are behind the letters, which arrived at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, according to the sources.

The letters contain references to anti-anarchist remarks made by Tajani - who is also Italy's deputy premier - the sources noted.

An "international anarchist campaign against the Italian state" is being waged, Tajani said on 31 January after attacks on diplomatic property in Berlin and Barcelona and an earlier arson attack Italian diplomat's home in Athens on 2 December.

The incidents in Germany, Spain and Greece have all been linked to anarchists.