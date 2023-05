Italy's Group of Seven presidency in 2024 will be a "continuation" of Japan's, with Europe's stability and Ukraine's reconstruction topping the agenda, foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced on Thursday.

"We will guarantee continuity between Italy's G7 presidency next year and Japan's," Tajani said during question time in the Senate.

"The defence of shared values, safeguarding Europe's stability and rebuilding Ukraine will stay at the top of the agenda," Tajani underlined.