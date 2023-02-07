Cerca nel sito
 
Italy's IRD to oversee construction of two European Corridor sections in North Macedonia

07 febbraio 2023 | 19.18
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Leading Italian consultancy company IRD Engineering has signed a 22.4 million euro contract to provide supervision and legal advice on the construction of sections of pan-European corridors VIII and X-d in North Macedonia, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The contract was awarded by North Macedonia's government following a recently awarded tender, the statement noted.

IRD Engineering was chosen for having made the best offer in terms of value for money and from a technical point of view, said the statement.

The contract covers the motorway sections Gostivar-Kichevo, Tetovo-Gostivar, Trebenishte-Struga-Kfasan (Corridor VIII), as well as Prilep-Bitola (Corridor X-d), awarded to the Turkish-American consortium Bechtel-Enka, for a total of 131.8 km, according to the statement.

North Macedonia's transport ministry has earmarked 244 million euros to build the sections of Corridor VIII out of total 324 million euro budget for 2023. Corridor VIII is an east-west route connecting Albania's Adriatic port of Durres to Bulgaria's Black Sea port of Varna via North Macedonia.

Corridor X runs from Salzburg, Austria to Thessaloniki, Greece. The corridor passes through Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Greece. It has four branches - a, b, c, and d.

"The construction of the highway sections is essential for improving the standard of road infrastructure and traffic and will highlight North Macedonia's geostrategic location," premier Dimitar Kovachevski said separately in a statement.

IRD Engineering was founded in 2000 to offer engineering services during post-conflict reconstruction efforts in the Western Balkans, and over the years has expanded its activities to Northeastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The company now operates in more than 25 countries and has completed over 1,000 projects with a total construction value of approximately EUR 35 billion.

Tag
North Macedonia Italy IRD Engineering pan European corridors VIII and X d contract
