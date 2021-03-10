Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 19:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:58 Vaccino Sputnik prodotto in Italia, parla il mediatore

19:57 Covid Campania, "da domani chiusi lungomari, piazze e parchi": l'ordinanza

19:44 Covid Austria, morto dopo vaccino. Ema: "Non c'è correlazione"

19:09 Camera, Andrea Mandelli eletto vicepresidente

18:59 Dl Sostegno, governo al lavoro: possibile confronto maggioranza

18:53 Revenge porn: allarme esperti su 'deepfake', su web filmati porno con foto rubate

18:35 Giornalisti, Gambino (Tpi): "Querela Renzi inaccettabile, al vaglio azioni legali per rispondere"

18:00 Covid Lombardia, oggi 4.442 contagi e 70 morti: bollettino

17:37 Vaccino Covid, si potrà fare anche dai dentisti

17:25 Covid Campania, oggi 3.034 contagi: bollettino 10 marzo

16:43 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 2.155 contagi: dati 10 marzo

16:18 Covid Valle D’Aosta, 20 nuovi contagi: bollettino 10 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy's Russia envoy denies knowledge of Sputnik vaccine production accord

10 marzo 2021 | 19.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Photo: Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images
Moscow, 10 March (AKI

Italy's ambassador to Russia, Pasquale Terracciano, denied claims he knew of an agreement earlier this week to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Italy and had no role in the deal, he told Adnkronos on Wednesday.

"I did not know of the accord in advance and above all played no role whatsoever in it," Terraciano said.

Terraciano was referring to the agreement that Russia's Direct Investment Fund signed on Tuesday with Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company Adienne for its Lombardy-based unit to produce the two-injection jab, according to the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce

Production at Adienne's factory first requires approval from local regulators, according to Italian officials. If the plan goes ahead, it will be the first such partnership inside the European Union, where the bloc's medical agency is reviewing Sputknik V for authorisation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Russia Terracciano Sputnik V Adienne
Vedi anche
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza