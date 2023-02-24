Italy's support, closeness to Ukraine unwavering - Cirielli

The visit to Kiev this week by premier Giorgia Meloni shows that Italy will continue to demonstrate unwavering support with and closeness to war-ravaged Ukraine, deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli said on Friday.

"From the facts, Italy has shown it is close to Ukraine and its battle for freedom in defence of United Nations values and the international community," Cirielli said at a meeting at Ukraine's embassy of envoys whose countries support Kiev.

"Italy has shown loyalty to Ukraine and to our alliance, but above all respect for human rights that have been trampled on this year,"Cirielli added.

''Obviously we confirm that we will always be alongside Ukraine in this fight," continued Cirielli.

Meloni's "formal and symbolic" presence in Ukraine on Monday showed that Italy is united "in affirming the aforesaid principles and values," Cirielli stated.

Cirielli's remarks came on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. Over 7,000 Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the conflict, which has devastated cities and the country's infrastructure.