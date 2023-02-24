Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy's support, closeness to Ukraine unwavering - Cirielli

24 febbraio 2023 | 12.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Italy's deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli

The visit to Kiev this week by premier Giorgia Meloni shows that Italy will continue to demonstrate unwavering support with and closeness to war-ravaged Ukraine, deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli said on Friday.

"From the facts, Italy has shown it is close to Ukraine and its battle for freedom in defence of United Nations values and the international community," Cirielli said at a meeting at Ukraine's embassy of envoys whose countries support Kiev.

"Italy has shown loyalty to Ukraine and to our alliance, but above all respect for human rights that have been trampled on this year,"Cirielli added.

''Obviously we confirm that we will always be alongside Ukraine in this fight," continued Cirielli.

Meloni's "formal and symbolic" presence in Ukraine on Monday showed that Italy is united "in affirming the aforesaid principles and values," Cirielli stated.

Cirielli's remarks came on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. Over 7,000 Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the conflict, which has devastated cities and the country's infrastructure.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Cirielli Ukraine support
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza