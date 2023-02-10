Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 07:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy's support for Ukraine 'very clear' says Meloni

10 febbraio 2023 | 14.24
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago, Italy's "comprehensive" support for the former Soviet state has always been "very clear", premier Giorgia Meloni told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

"Italy has always maintained a very clear position and a very coherent one. Our support for Ukraine is comprehensive," Meloni said at a press conference after a European Union leaders summit.

"We are fully committed on the financial, humanitarian, civilian and military fronts," Meloni underlined.

Meloni said she had spoken to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky the previous day and underlined to him Italy's "full readiness" to support the war-ravaged country.

"It was important that the whole of the European Council did so too, as well as individual states," Meloni said.

The European Council's conclusions affirm the top EU decision-making body's "full" support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and the freedom of its people, Meloni underlined.

"The European Union's unity and its intention to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes and with all the necessary instruments was confirmed in all respects," Meloni stated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Ukraine support Meloni
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza