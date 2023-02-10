Italy's support for Ukraine 'very clear' says Meloni

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago, Italy's "comprehensive" support for the former Soviet state has always been "very clear", premier Giorgia Meloni told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

"Italy has always maintained a very clear position and a very coherent one. Our support for Ukraine is comprehensive," Meloni said at a press conference after a European Union leaders summit.

"We are fully committed on the financial, humanitarian, civilian and military fronts," Meloni underlined.

Meloni said she had spoken to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky the previous day and underlined to him Italy's "full readiness" to support the war-ravaged country.

"It was important that the whole of the European Council did so too, as well as individual states," Meloni said.

The European Council's conclusions affirm the top EU decision-making body's "full" support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and the freedom of its people, Meloni underlined.

"The European Union's unity and its intention to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes and with all the necessary instruments was confirmed in all respects," Meloni stated.