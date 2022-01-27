Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Gennaio 2022
comunicato stampa

IT'S OFFICIAL: WORLD'S NEWEST WONDER JOINS ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

27 gennaio 2022 | 18.32
LETTURA: 5 minuti

The Leading Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Wonder of the Seas, the Newest, Most Innovative Ship

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventures aboard the world's newest wonder are on the horizon for vacationers of all ages. Today, Royal Caribbean International took delivery of Wonder of the Seas, the next highly anticipated and innovative ship in the cruise line's award-winning lineup. Marking the completion of three years of construction, a traditional flag-changing ceremony took place in Marseille, France, with shipyard partner Chantiers de l'Atlantique. Wonder will make its official debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, to begin sailing 7-night cruises to the Caribbean before heading to Barcelona, Spain; and Rome to offer summer adventures in the Mediterranean.

Welcoming Wonder to the Royal Caribbean family was Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France.

"Wonder of the Seas will energize cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company in continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "This is one more way that we're delivering world-class and memorable vacations, responsibly, to guests around the world."

"Taking delivery of Wonder of the Seas is the culmination of 30 months of ingenuity and partnership across more than 2,000 committed crew members and workers who are among the best at what they do," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Along with taking the revolutionary Oasis Class ships to a new level of wonder, innovation and adventure, Wonder sets the stage for the spring and summer vacations families and all travelers alike are looking forward to in the new year. The combination of brand-new features and favorites that span thrills, entertainment, dining and nightlife is unparalleled, and it's what will make our latest and most innovative ship the world's newest wonder and the ultimate vacation in the Caribbean and Europe."

"Wonder of the Seas represents a new step forward in the Oasis Class ships. Our teams have worked under difficult conditions but in a very united way to finally make major changes that enhanced the ship performance," said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "Wonder is really an outstanding new ship."

Highlights to Uncover on WonderThe fifth in Royal Caribbean's revolutionary Oasis class of ships, Wonder has adventures across eight unique neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – in store for vacationers of all ages. The young and the young at heart can discover, wonder and make memories in a variety of ways and places designed for family bonding and me time, including:

Other returning favorites on board Wonder include Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Royal Caribbean's latest twist on the Italian trattoria; the tallest slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss; the newly designed, dedicated kids and teens spaces at Adventure Ocean, Social100 and The Patio; the FlowRider surf simulator, twin rock-climbing walls, the Central Park neighborhood lined by more than 20,000 real plants; and more.

Upcoming U.S. and Europe Cruises

Perfect Day at CocoCay

For more details about Wonder, including sailings now open for booking, visit Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean InternationalRoyal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735595/Wonder_of_the_Seas_Delivery.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M20cmlOAfMALogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405217/Royal_Caribbean_International_Logo.jpg

 

articoli
in Evidenza