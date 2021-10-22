Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:21 Morto Bernard Haitink, il direttore d'orchestra aveva 92 anni

10:17 Covid oggi Napoli, focolaio a scuola da figli no vax: altri 9 contagi

10:13 Alec Baldwin e la tragedia sul set, stop produzione: "Cast sconvolto"

09:43 Coldiretti: "Food prima ricchezza in Italia, vale 1/4 di Pil"

09:33 Covid oggi Italia, 4 regioni a rischio moderato

09:29 Morto Rosario Faraone, papà del senatore Iv Davide

09:11 Covid oggi Italia, risale incidenza: aumenta anche Rt

08:57 Casamonica, sgomberate villette a Roma

08:35 Maltempo e pioggia sul weekend, ecco dove

08:09 Brunetta: "Destra sovranista? Errore se va dietro a richiamo della foresta"

08:03 Criminalità, confisca beni per 50 milioni di euro a imprenditore

07:44 Biden: "In caso di attacco della Cina, difenderemo Taiwan"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Iyuno-SDI Makes Strategic Investment in Ortana Media Group

22 ottobre 2021 | 06.33
LETTURA: 3 minuti

UK-Based Digital Media Workflow Orchestration and Asset Management Solutions Provider

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno-SDI Group, a global localization and media services partner to the world's leading content producers and distributors, announced today its investment in UK-based technology provider, Ortana Media Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Iyuno-SDI's localization supply chain is taking a significant step forward with the highly scalable workflow orchestration and asset management solutions of Ortana. Founded in 2012 by CEO James Gibson, Ortana quickly established a market presence in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, South Asia, North America and South America with its platforms Cubix, Kiosk Cloud, and Spot & Spin. Ortana is helping its clients better manage their media assets, automate processes, reduce operational costs, and scale workflows.

"By leveraging Ortana's technology across Iyuno-SDI's global infrastructure, we will continue to meet and exceed the demands of our customers with a highly scalable end-to-end localization supply chain," said David Lee, CEO of Iyuno-SDI Group. "Global Media and Entertainment Distribution is experiencing an unprecedented period of growth as consumers' appetite for content is at an all-time high, and the need for a single supply chain provider is critical to global content producers' distribution strategies."

"We are thrilled to join the Iyuno-SDI Group," said James Gibson, Founder CEO of Ortana Media Group. "David Lee's vision for a truly global, scalable localization media supply chain is perfectly aligned with ours. We see this as an immense opportunity to expand these offerings to customers worldwide."

Iyuno-SDI delivers the world's leading content creators and distributors a portfolio of localization and media services including dubbing, subtitling, mastering, packaging and distribution, encoding and transcoding, and quality control.

The Ortana platforms, integrated with Iyuno-SDI's global network of studios and media services facilities, will form the industry's most cutting-edge end-to-end supply chain service provider in the business.

ABOUT IYUNO-SDI GROUP

Iyuno-SDI Group (www.iyuno-sdi.com) is the media and entertainment industry's leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world's most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. With deep roots in the industry dating back to 1974, the company is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services.

Iyuno-SDI Group was formed in 2021 following the acquisition of SDI Media by Iyuno Media Group. Leveraging the best in breed creative and technical talent, state of the art facilities and next generation technologies, the company now boasts the largest global footprint with 67 offices in 34 countries. The company's scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people.

ABOUT ORTANA MEDIA GROUP

Ortana Media Group (www.ortana.tv) was founded in 2012 with the vision to improve the way media workflows are managed. An intuitive, faster and more cost-effective way for clients to leverage their content and grow their businesses.

Today, Ortana is a leading specialist in the development of products and solutions that meet the practical requirements of a wide variety of sectors, including content owners, post-production houses, distributors and broadcasters. The company has a worldwide re-seller network across North America, Europe, South America, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Ortana team has developed a portfolio of highly flexible, multi-tenanted, end-to-end solutions that are easily adaptable and reconfigurable to meet the needs of current media enterprises and future workflows. From automating and orchestrating media management at every point of the file cycle, to deploying and moving systems to the cloud, tape digitization, LTO migration, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667553/Ortana_Iyuno.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza asset management Solutions provider asset management gestione patrimoniale provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms: "Pandemia avanti per tutto il 2022"
News to go
Password vecchia e condivisa con gli amici, lo studio su giovani e web
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Taxi in sciopero il 22 ottobre
News to go
Conti pubblici, Franco: "Fase picco debito per pandemia superata"
News to go
Roma, Gualtieri si insedia in Campidoglio
News to go
Como, trasportava 700mila euro nascosti in auto: denunciato operaio
News to go
Covid Gb, medici accusano: "Governo volontariamente negligente"
News to go
No Green pass Genova, sgomberato il porto
News to go
Catanzaro, medici 'finti malati' del 118: decine di indagati
News to go
Tumori, in Italia si muore meno rispetto a media europea: il report
News to go
"Falsi in bilanci comunali": indagati sindaco Orlando e altri 23
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza