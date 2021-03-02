Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 18:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:44 Roma, Friedkin da Raggi: società valuta ipotesi per stadio

18:25 Coronavirus Emilia Romagna, 2.040 nuovi casi e 44 morti: bollettino 2 marzo

18:08 Covid Milano, 767 nuovi contagi in città e provincia: bollettino

17:54 Joint venture tra Roccheggiani e Airlite, pittura che purifica l'aria ed elimina i virus e i batteri

17:49 Covid Lombardia, oggi 3.762 casi e 55 morti: bollettino 2 marzo

17:40 Covid Sicilia, 566 nuovi contagi e 14 morti: bollettino

17:31 Covid Piemonte, 1.609 nuovi contagi e 20 morti: bollettino

17:30 ViiV Healthcare, a Congresso Croi nuovi dati su terapie e prevenzione Hiv

17:29 Covid Sardegna, oggi 70 contagi: i dati del 2 marzo

17:29 Covid Italia, oggi 17.083 contagi e 343 morti: bollettino 2 marzo

17:23 Cairo: "Decisione Consiglio Lega su Lazio-Torino? Si commenta da sola"

17:07 Dl Sostegno Draghi, quando arriva e a chi spetta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

J L Stream launches a 'Made in India' Social LIVE streaming app

02 marzo 2021 | 18.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 680 million active internet users and 450 million social network users, India has one of the lowest-priced data in the world. This second largest online market is fast growing to be one of the largest consumers of content globally. J L Stream is promoted by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, entrepreneur Raj Kundra along with an advisory board of industry visionaries like Raj Nayak - former chief of Viacom, Bunty Bahl - CEO at ITW Playworx Media & Entertainment & Nandan Jha - former COO Ease My Trip. J L stands for Jaldi Live - a social LIVE streaming mobile app that gives users an opportunity to stream their talent, get discovered, chat & earn.

 

J L Stream launches globally. Discover. Chat. Earn.

 

The app has a unique feature called K.I.S.S. that stands for 'Keep It Simple Streamer' & gives an option to the users to share a short video of their talent along with their introduction to help get discovered faster. On J L Stream, users can stream anywhere any time, showcase their talents, give shout-outs to their audience & earn money with instant cash out. The app will be available worldwide barring China. Users will be able to purchase coins in-app and pay streamers via virtual gifts during the live sessions. Streamers can withdraw their earnings instantly via multiple digital payment options.

Delighted about the upcoming launch, the CEO, Raj Kundra says, "In the last 5 years, India has seen a substantial amount of growth in the way we consume data and watch content. Jaldi Live is a major part of the new internet culture giving every person with any talent a platform to become a star. We have crossed 1 Lakh installs already. I am proud to say the app is made in India and will be available worldwide."

For more information or to download the app go to www.JLStream.com.

About J L Stream India Pvt Ltd

J L Stream India Pvt Ltd is founded and promoted by entrepreneur Raj Kundra. J L Stream is a seamless social live streaming app. The Logo J L comes together to form a 'Namaste,' a gesture of gratitude towards others. A proudly Made In India app, for the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1447714/J_L_Stream_Launch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1447721/JLStream_Logo.jpg

 

J L Stream Logo

 

Media Contact:Reena Kapoor  Head – Talent & PR reenak@jlstream.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN95957 en US ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza LIVE streaming streaming gives users applicativo
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, il questore: "200 uomini per sicurezza Ariston"
Orietta Berti e l''inseguimento' della polizia
Sanremo 2021, controlli antiterrorismo e elicottero anti-assembramenti
Sanremo 2021, mercato dei fiori resiste a pandemia
Scuola, Antonelli (Cts): "Misure diverse in base a circolazione virus"
Laura Pausini: "Golden Globe emozione pazzesca"
Variante inglese Covid, Galli: "Forse infetta oltre 1,5 metri"
Vaccino AstraZeneca, l'ad: "Obiettivo 20 mln di dosi a Italia nel II trimestre"
Sanremo, dg Asl 1: "Fino a 110 positivi al giorno ma decompressione su quadro ospedaliero"
Pompei, le immagini del carro ritrovato
Crozza è Crisanti-Dracula: "Iberniamo i bambini!"
Il fischio polifonico di Avio conquista Italia's got Talent
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza