Mercoledì 01 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:00
comunicato stampa

Jackery Enters Australian Market to Power a Greener Future

01 febbraio 2023 | 12.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, strives to contribute to a more sustainable future. Now, after a successful decade in the United States market, Jackery is ready to start a new chapter. 

In January 2023, the company took its first step into the Australian green energy market with select products available to Aussie customers through Amazon, with the company's official Australian website launching on February 1, 2023.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro includes a 1000 Explorer Pro portable power station and two SolarSaga solar panels. This product is fast-charging and convenient to take on an outdoor adventure. 

The Jackery Explorer 500 is a lightweight portable power station that is one of the most affordable and efficient lithium portable power stations on the market.

Both are available on Amazon.

10 Years of Sustainable Energy Innovation

Jackery has over the last decade grown into a global leader in solar power products, having sold over 2 million units worldwide. Its successes have been recognized in over 100 media outlets including CBS News, and CNN. Last year, Forbes dubbed Jackery's solar generators "the Apple of portable power devices."

At the 2023 CES, the company launched two portable solar generators: the 3000 Pro and the 1500 Pro and won four CES Innovation Awards. Among the winning products was the Jackery LightTent-AIR, which won the Best of Innovation award.

Making a Contribution to Australia's Green Future

Australia currently faces an unprecedented energy crisis with supply issues causing severe pricing spikes.

Chris Bowen, the Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy, has admitted that the country isn't sufficiently prepared. This year, Australians could face energy price increases of up to 18 percent. 

Factors have included COVID-19, the situation in Ukraine, supply shortages, and an overreliance on coal. Because the problem is so multi-faceted, the solution must be too.

With its affordable range of portable, green energy products, Jackery aims to be a part of that solution.

But Jackery products are more than just sustainable energy solutions. They are tools to help Aussies enjoy outdoor activities that remind them that the earth is worth protecting.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-enters-australian-market-to-power-a-greener-future-301735974.html

