Martedì 12 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 22:24
comunicato stampa

Jackery Gears Up for Prime Day with Global Deals

12 luglio 2022 | 15.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a leader in innovative, best-in-class portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is planning a raft of special offers for Amazon Prime Day, running from July 12-13.

The company, known for its cutting-edge consumer-based solar technology, has prepared special deals for Amazon customers in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United States, and Canada, among others. For those who are about to enjoy their summer times with a plan of camping in the backyard or the wild, Jackery is ready to keep everything in a camping field or outdoor forest adventures powered up.

With Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, Jackery's most advanced green energy product yet， campers can pack up and go whenever, wherever, and for however long. The product can receive a full charge of up to 2,160 Wh in just 2.5 hours of sunlight. It is a suitable solution for powering most appliances and tools used during outdoor activities and home emergencies. The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro features a built-in advanced Battery Management System (BMS) ™ with dual-monitoring chips to regulate and protect battery life and devices.

Another popular Jackery product is the Explorer 1000, one of the most powerful portable power stations available on the market. Weighing only 22lbs, its 1002Wh capacity is capable of supplying 1000W of power (or 2000W surge power) using multiple output ports. The model features two USB-C, two USB, one DC car port, and three pure sine wave AC outlets. The Explorer 1000 also employs an LCD screen with charge and discharge data as well as battery life information, making the experience easier and safer for users.

‎About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a top-selling global outdoor solar generator brand that emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise. As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020. To date, Jackery has received 19 prestigious international awards, and since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 1.5 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the US to Europe.

Contact: marketing@jackery.com 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
