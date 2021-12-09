Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:19 SuperEnalotto, centrato un '5' da 186mila euro

20:56 M5S, Crippa rieletto capogruppo Camera al primo turno

20:06 Diletta Leotta alla conduzione di 'Striscia'

19:39 Covid, Capua: "Se con vaccini avanti così a Natale sarà una festa"

19:29 Mattarella firma 7 provvedimenti di clemenza individuale

19:25 Covid, contagi alla Scala: sui social è polemica e scatta l'hashtag #ScalaInfetta

18:57 Covid oggi Lombardia, Fontana: "Resta zona bianca"

18:41 Variante Omicron, sintomi lievi e meno ricoveri: dati e news Sudafrica

18:37 Trapianto di midollo osseo da donatore, una guida per pazienti e caregiver

18:37 Vaccino 5-11 anni Lombardia, Bertolaso: "Anche il giorno di Natale"

18:32 Eutanasia, via libera a testo in commissione. Lunedì in aula alla Camera

18:08 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.486 contagi e 20 morti. A Milano 415 nuovi casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

James Squire Unveils Australia's Most Valuable Bottle Opener Worth Over $30,000 AUD

09 dicembre 2021 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Handcrafted by world-renowned designer for launch of new James Squire Pioneers' Collection, with all proceeds to be donated to Rural Aid

To the delight of discerning beer drinkers and design enthusiasts worldwide, James Squire has unveiled Australia's most valuable bottle opener worth over $30,000 AUD.

Multimedia Assets:http://news.medianet.com.au/thinkerbell/james-squire

All profits from the sale of the bottle opener will be donated to Rural Aid, providing critical support to farmers in need. People can register their interest to participate in the silent auction to purchase the bottle opener by visiting https://www.jamessquire.com.au/agegate/.

The one-off engineering effort has been handcrafted from sterling silver, burl walnut, grade 5 titanium and incredibly rare damascus steel, which was used to make ancient swords and took three years to source.

Taking over 150 hours to meticulously craft, the collectors item is the brainchild of world-renowned founder of design firm Discommon, Neil Ferrier, to celebrate the launch of the James Squire Pioneers' Collection - a limited edition range of small batch, barrel-aged beers, reimagining the richly hopped English IPA. Only 5,000 bottles of the James Squire's Pioneers' Collection Release No.01 will be available for a limited time.

Bringing together a first class team of artists who specialise in each of the materials used, the beautiful piece blends rich history with the modern world. The mixing of classic artforms, such as hand finishing wood and casting silver with 3D printing and technical machining embodies the pioneering spirit of Jame Squire.

James Squire's Pioneers' Collection Release No.01 will be available nationwide for a limited time. The RRP is AUD $49.00 for a single hand-finished 750mL bottle and can be purchased from today at Dan Murphy's nationwide, and on tap at James Squire brewhouses from early December.

The Pioneers' Collection from James Squire builds on the success of The Wreck Preservation Ale, the world's oldest surviving beer made new. A groundbreaking partnership between the Queen Victoria Museum & Art Gallery, the Australian Wine Research Institute and James Squire, The Wreck was expertly crafted using yeast found in beer bottles on the Sydney Cove shipwreck off Preservation Island, making it the world's oldest beer resurrected.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN02068 en US Arredamento_E_Design Alimentazione Alimentazione Politica_E_PA Squire Unveils Australia's Most Valuable Bottle Opener Worth Over James Hawd Sydney
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 9 dicembre
News to go
Spazio, il satellite Ixpe 'scruterà' l'Universo
News to go
Istat, nuovo record negativo delle nascite
News to go
Amazon, sanzione per oltre 1 miliardo dall'Antitrust
News to go
Padova, maxi sequestro di fuochi d'artificio e luminarie
News to go
Caso Marò, procura di Roma chiede archiviazione
News to go
Addio a Lina Wertmuller, la regista aveva 93 anni
News to go
Medicinali pericolosi, scatta sequestro della Gdf in aeroporto
News to go
"Covid più grande crisi globale per bimbi in 75 anni"
News to go
Variante Omicron, cosa dicono i primi studi Pfizer
News to go
Caso Prosek, la lettera della filiera vitivinicola italiana all'Ue
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 8 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza