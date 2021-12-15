Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:19 Variante Omicron, von der Leyen: "Dominante in Ue entro un mese"

10:03 Scanzi e lo scontro con Contri: "Nessuna stima dei complottari"

09:33 Di Gregorio (Asl 2 Abruzzo): "Emofilia non più ostacolo per le relazioni"

09:31 Pollio (Città Salute Torino): "Famiglia fondamentale in gestione emofilia"

09:28 Biasoli (Bufalini Cesena): "Viaggiare è possibile per chi soffre di emofilia"

09:25 Draghi: "Variante Omicron impone massima attenzione, vaccinarsi è essenziale"

08:51 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 51mila contagi e 453 morti in 24 ore

08:19 Green pass falsi a Napoli, ecco come li generavano

08:05 Stato emergenza Covid, proroga: Super green pass, viaggi, smart working

00:11 Obbligo vaccinale scuola e forze dell'ordine, cosa cambia oggi

00:09 Stato emergenza Italia per Covid, proroga fino a marzo 2022

00:07 Variante Omicron Sudafrica, dati su sintomi: news vaccini Pfizer e Moderna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Japan Airlines awards 5-year extension to CHAMP

15 dicembre 2021 | 09.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Airlines (JAL) and CHAMP Cargosystems have extended their highly successful partnership for a further five years.

The carrier has been using CHAMP's acclaimed Cargospot solution to manage its day-to-day cargo business processes since 2014. Since then, JAL has partnered with CHAMP in a series of ground-breaking digital transformational projects built around the Cargospot ecosystem, including the launch of a cargo business platform that enables a fully digitalized end-to-end process across the airline's domestic operation, and a unique API-based solution that allows the airline's customers to compare and book against multiple air-to-air and ground transportation options.

By extending their partnership with CHAMP, Cargospot will remain the IT keystone of JAL's cargo business, enabling the airline to take advantage of the solution as it continues to evolve for the benefit of CHAMP's large and growing customer community. JAL's operation of Cargospot will be supplemented and further enhanced by the airline's continuing use of CHAMP's ULD Manager and Traxon compliance services, which support pre-loading and pre-arrival declarations to customs and border protection authorities.

"The Cargospot ecosystem has vast potential for our growing customer community," says Nicholas Xenocostas, VP Commercial & Customer Engagement at CHAMP Cargosystems. "Our solutions have been and will continue to be at the core of Japan Airlines' cargo operations. Cargospot and CHAMP's other services continue to evolve in line with its emerging business needs and continue to be an integral part of our long-term digital transformation.

CHAMP is honored to have Japan Airlines renew its confidence in our technologies and our people."

For more information, please visit www.champ.aero.

About CHAMP                                       

CHAMP Cargosystems provides the most comprehensive range of integrated IT solutions and distribution services for the air cargo transport chain. The portfolio spans core management systems, digital data exchange services, and eCargo solutions. These include applications to meet customs and security requirements, quality optimization as well as e-freight and mobility needs. The products and services are well known under the Cargospot, Traxon and Logitude brands.

The company serves over 200 airlines and GSAs, and links these with some 3,000 forwarders and GHAs worldwide. CHAMP's solutions help its customers and their clients adapt to critical and continuous changes in air transport logistics to meet global trade demands.

CHAMP Cargosystems is headquartered in Luxembourg and operates offices in London, Zurich, Frankfurt, Manila, Singapore and Atlanta.

For further information, please see: www.champ.aero.

       

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
successful partnership extension to Japan Air Lines partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, De Luca: "No a feste di piazza a Capodanno"
News to go
Vela, Bertarelli presenta Alinghi Red Bull
News to go
Catania, 27enne uccisa: trovato cadavere sospetto killer
News to go
Varese, frode fiscale per 34 milioni di euro
News to go
Rapporto Migrantes: "In calo arrivi irregolari in Italia e Ue"
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza