Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 05:28

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:45 Assalto Congresso, un arresto e due poliziotti Capitol Hill sospesi

23:21 Coronavirus Usa, due gorilla positivi allo zoo di San Diego

22:32 Twitter limita l'account di 'Libero'. Feltri: "Stupidità senza freni comanda"

22:01 Recovery Plan, ecco bozza da 222 miliardi inviata ai ministri

20:50 Piano pandemico, la bozza: "Con scarse risorse cure a chi può farcela"

19:05 esclusivo Boldrini: "Salvini mi ha danneggiata, io minacciata di morte e stupro"

18:43 Nove scienziati Neuromed tra i 100mila più influenti al mondo

17:18 Covid Italia, 12.532 contagi e 448 morti: il bollettino

16:35 Impeachment Trump, Camera vota mercoledì. Biden: "Deve andarsene"

16:00 Umbria Energy-Nissan, per tutto il 2021 a Terni test drive gratuito di 48 ore

15:02 Multicedi, nuove aperture, valorizzazione rete e svolta di Deco’ Italia

14:12 Governo, Marcucci: "Plausibile che ci sia rimpasto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

JASHEN announces the official launch of three new models at CES 2021

12 gennaio 2021 | 05.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JASHEN, a leading innovator in household cleaning, announced the launch of three new smart vacuum models at the first all-digital CES 2021 on Jan 11th. These models include the F16 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Removable Li-ion battery and patented BRN hair tangle-free technology; M16 Multi-Floor Cleaner with dirty water full detection system; and S10 robot vacuum&mop compatible with Alexa and Google Echo

JASHEN announces the official launch of three new models at CES 2021

"JASHEN strives to bring intelligence to our products making cleaning a more enjoyable and comfortable experience," said Jason Huang, JASHEN's founder and president. "JASHEN's CES 2021 showcase features our expanding product line of home cleaning appliances on the global stage, In the future, we will contribute more new technologies and products to the industry"

F16 2-in-1 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner 

Scheduled to launch in the first half of 2021, the F16 incorporates 10 patented technologies for innovation and utility, and elevates the wet dry vacuum from function to performance.

The F16 is a powerful, cordless vacuum with detachable battery that provides 60 minutes maximum of operation time and 120 m² of coverage – delivering a completely clean floor in one step.

Innovative patented BRN hair tangle-free technology enables the F16 to deliver hassle-free cleaning with non-stop hair removal, Meanwhile, the improved structure allows it to suck up large particles of garbage swiftly for fast and simple vacuuming.

M16 Floor Cleaner

The M16 is equipped with Dirty Tank Full indication technology which automatically monitors the volume of dirty water and notifies us when the bucket needs to be emptied to avoid waste water overflow; and one-click clean-up dirty water technology allows us to easily activate the self-cleaning function with one touch and conveniently clean up dirty water.

S10 robot vacuum compatible with Alexa & Google Echo

The S10 robot vacuum features an auto-mop and vacuum function, gyroscope navigation and automatic surface detection. The super slim design enables S10 to achieve complete coverage and reach under beds,sofas,and areas where dirt hides

JASHEN's newly unveiled products, Visit:

https://digital.ces.tech/exhibitor/878f2f04-6937-4fa1-80fc-7020b8ca4fcc

About JASHEN

JASHEN, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, a home cleaning appliance brand specialized in intelligent technology with hundreds of patents globally, became the pioneer of the category since 2018 when it launched the first smart vacuum cleaner. Currently, JASHEN's sales network reaches over 35 countries and regions. we look for partners globally to grow business together.

https://www.jashen-tech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1417785/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN44207 en-US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza models at CES 2021 detection system smart vacuum models robot vacuum
Vedi anche
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza