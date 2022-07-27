Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:04 E' morta Celina Seghi, prima 'regina' dello sci: aveva 102 anni

09:58 Trimestre Unicredit oltre le attese, al rialzo obiettivi 2022

09:55 Covid arriva in Micronesia, oltre 1000 contagi in primo focolaio

09:42 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: morti 40.070 soldati Russia

09:27 Ucraina, Minniti: "Pezzo fondamentale della partita si gioca nel Mediterraneo"

09:24 Ucraina, Guerini: "Italia chiara su suo posizionamento"

09:22 Prezzo benzina e diesel, oggi nuovo calo in Italia

09:20 Di Maio: "Futuro governo segua su Ucraina linea euro-atlantica"

09:20 Diritti umani, Asmae dachan ad 'Amore Festival'

09:08 M5S, Conte: "Due mandati? Non mando in soffitta chi difende nostri ideali"

08:44 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia ha perso 40mila soldati in guerra"

08:32 Caldo record stop al Nord, ecco la pioggia: previsioni meteo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Jason Sudeikis to headline Lattice's First European Resources for Humans Virtual Conference

27 luglio 2022 | 10.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Ted Lasso star joins leading HR industry professionals at Lattice's upcoming virtual event to help companies drive better people strategy and performance.

LONDON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today announced its featured speaker lineup for its 2022 Resources for Humans Virtual Conference taking place virtually on 06 October,  including this year's headline guest Jason Sudeikis. The current speaker list is available on the event webpage.

Resources for Humans Virtual, an annual conference hosted by Lattice, brings together the HR community to collaborate and connect through a rich lineup of programming featuring 40+ industry-leading speakers, panels, and networking opportunities. This year, Lattice will expand the event to Europe, on the GMT+1 (British Summer Time), to enable the local People and HR ecosystem to participate in their timezone.

This year's event theme 'The New Era of People Success' focuses on the strategies and best practices for helping companies attract, retain, and develop their employees in order to drive top performance and great business outcomes.

Jason Sudeikis joins this year's lineup of featured speakers which includes Priya Parker, the author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters, and James Clear, author of Atomic Habits.

Sudeikis, the award-winning actor, comedian, producer, and writer, will sit down with Lattice's Chief People Officer Cara Brennan Allamano for a conversation about the value of teamwork, secrets to building a strong sense of team, the challenging balance between mental health and performance, and the importance of making people feel successful.

"Jason Sudeikis in his role as Ted Lasso is helping evolve our definition of a strong, modern leader," said Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice. "His commitment to investing in both the professional and personal growth of his team while encouraging them to bring their whole selves is exactly how leaders should position themselves in today's new world of work. I'm excited for our audience to learn more from him about the inspiration behind this character and show that we can all bring into our working lives."

Resources for Humans Virtual was created to inspire, educate and motivate the HR and People community. The company's event is attended by thousands of professionals from all over the world yearly and has featured speakers including Trevor Noah, Serena Williams, and Ed Catmull among leaders in the People and HR space.

To register for free to this year's Resources for Humans Virtual conference and access the latest information on session topics, speaker announcements, and other exciting surprises, visit: lattice.com/rfh-virtual-2022.

Lattice is the People Success Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and data to help leaders at organizations develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People and Operations teams develop insights that build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list two years in a row and certified as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 4,250 customers worldwide including Slack, Monzo, and Tide. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745587/lattice_logo_full_color__33_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza headline Lattice's First European Resources for Humans Virtual Conference at Lattice's companies drive event
Vedi anche
News to go
Cassa integrazione quando si superano i 35 gradi
News to go
Spazio, Russia via da Iss dopo il 2024
News to go
Conti pubblici, Franco: "Deficit inferiore alle stime"
News to go
Scontro tra barche all'Argentario, due indagati
News to go
Grano Ucraina, apre il centro di coordinamento in Turchia
News to go
‘Ndrangheta, collusione cosche-imprenditori: 12 arresti
News to go
Gas, von der Leyen: "Bene accordo"
News to go
Ispra, nel 2021 il consumo più alto di suolo degli ultimi 10 anni
News to go
Telemarketing, arriva nuovo registro opposizioni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "A destra solo liti, se vincono durano un mese"
News to go
Cinema, è morto Paul Sorvino
News to go
Ucraina, ancora missili russi su Odessa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza