Domenica 20 Marzo 2022
comunicato stampa

JBS Couros will make awards to stylists who create bags and footwear using sustainable leather as raw material

19 marzo 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In partnership with the Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags, the purpose of the action is to strengthen the concept of Kind Leather among market professionals

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS Couros has begun accepting registrations for the Design Kind Leather competition that will award prizes to creative fashion professionals who accept the challenge of developing products using Kind Leather, the most sustainable leather on the market according to a joint study with Asiatan. Registrations run until March 31st, and the competition is open to professional designers, stylists in the market.

The objective of JBS Couros is to strengthen the concept of Kind Leather among market professionals. To take part, those interested must submit at the time of registration the design of a capsule collection – with fewer items than usual, with between 8 and 15 products all developed using Kind Leather. Those who qualify for the next phase will be indicated by May 31st and will receive the raw materials to start work on the projects enrolled in the competition. The finalists will present their collections in an exclusive exhibition area at this year's Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags, in June in Italy, with all travel expenses paid by JBS.

The competition is a joint initiative with Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags, the leading international footwear and accessories trade fair, FotoShoe 30 Magazine (an Italian magazine for retail and wholesale footwear professionals) and Arsutoria School (the leading technical and design training school for the footwear and leather articles sector), important brands in the fashion universe.

Alongside JBS Couros, the brands intend to use the first edition of the competition to establish an annual get-together with stylists and manufacturers of footwear and bag to disseminate the values of sustainability, reuse of materials and better resource management. 

The winner will be announced at a ceremony open to all attendees at the trade show, and the final prize includes a scholarship to Arsutoria. To find out more, access the link: Kind Leather Contest - Fotoshoe Magazine

Kind Leather

Launched in 2019, Kind Leather uses a more efficient, innovative production process that removes at the start of the process those parts of the leather that are hardly of any use, since this material can be sent to other industries, like the pharmaceutical and food industries, transforming waste into raw materials and making a significant contribution to the sustainability of the entire value chain.

