Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 23:36
JetClub Launches Fractional Ownership Business Aviation Programme in Europe

10 marzo 2021 | 23.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Taking Off in a Pandemic

LONDON and PARIS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JetClub, a new business aviation brand, founded by Vishal Hiremath and Glenn Gonzales, former Honda and Gulfstream executives, is launching in Europe. The company's sister brand, Jet It, has been successfully operating in the US for the past two and half years and the Group now operates a fleet of eleven HondaJet aircraft, globally, making it the largest HondaJet operator in the world.

We have designed JetClub to be easy-to-access, intelligent, safe, and financially savvy. Owners pay only €2500 per hour including handling and landing fees with no positioning fees. (PRNewsfoto/JetClub)

The company is based upon a fractional ownership model in which club members purchase a share of the jet in return for a certain number of days and not hours, which is a unique innovation in this space. JetClub aims to make  business aviation more accessible at a lower cost, superior customer service and no administrative effort on the part of the owner.

"We have designed JetClub to be easy-to-access, intelligent, safe, and financially savvy. Owners pay only €2500 per hour including handling and landing fees with no positioning fees. Launching in a pandemic is an opportunity to get businesses back to work, providing a mechanism that empowers industry to rebuild some of the economic losses caused by the pandemic. Providing access from separate terminals, away from crowded airports along with our advanced COVID precautions and adherence to local guidelines, we are confident that our solution is a good fit for Europe at this time and well into the future," Vishal Hiremath, Co-Founder and CEO, JetClub Group and co-founder of Jet It.

Demand for safe, responsible, practical travel has soared through the pandemic as reflected in the demand for private flights globally, evidenced in our US business experiencing a growth of 400% year over year. European businesses and individuals understand the value proposition of business aviation while having expectations for sustainable, well-priced, and transparent choices. The HondaJet is one of the lightest, quietest, and most fuel-efficient in its category, burning four-times less fuel than a larger jet.

With 70% of all private flights being less than 3 hours in duration with less than 4 passengers, it is a more sustainable, economical, hygienic, safe, and comfortable way to fly.

The aircraft will be based at various sites across mainland Europe for commercial operation. With a Maltese Air Operating Certificate and license, a highly experienced, locally based team and experienced HondaJet pilots. More aircraft will join the fleet this year.

The company’s sister brand, Jet It, has been successfully operating in the United States for the past two and half years and the group now operates a fleet of eleven HondaJet aircrafts, globally, making it the largest HondaJet operator in the world. (PRNewsfoto/JetClub)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453967/JetClub2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453968/JetClub6.jpg  

