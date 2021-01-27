Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:19
JETRO Kyoto Announces to hold Kyoto Virtual Design Fair featuring with Konkai-Komyoji Temple

27 gennaio 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Visit Kyoto virtually and find products from Kyoto -

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the situation lots of trade fairs have been cancelled due to COVID-19, JETRO Kyoto will hold a virtual exhibition with overseas buyers to sell products from Kyoto. JETRO Kyoto has just opened a special virtual exhibition site.

3D photographs had been taken at the venue of Konkai Komyoji Temple where the products of 45 companies from Kyoto are exhibited. Visitors from around the world can select products at the website while enjoying the autumn leaves and culture of Kyoto. Also, overseas buyers can arrange B2B meetings through Eventhub system. 

JETRO Kyoto will also organize a virtual tour to visit a factory of Kyo Kanoko Shibori, which is designated as a traditional craft by Japanese government on 9 of February 2021.

"Due to COVID-19, it is difficult to invite overseas buyers to Kyoto at this moment. However, at this virtual exhibition site, visitors can enjoy beautiful autumn which is the most beautiful season in Kyoto as well as find excellent design products from Kyoto. We are looking forward to your visit to Kyoto virtually!", said Naofumi MAKINO, Chief Director, JETRO Kyoto.

<Outline of the exhibition>

Name: Kyoto Virtual Design Fair featuring with Konkai-Komyoji Temple

Date and time: Virtual exhibition site opening January 27, 2021B2B business meetings 1-19 February, 2021

Location: OnlineVirtual Exhibition Site Event Introduction Page

About JETRO:

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential. JETRO has 76 overseas offices in 55 countries worldwide, as well as 48 offices in Japan, including Kyoto office.

virtual exhibition site with products from Kyoto

 

Garden at Konkai Komyoji Temple

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422765/image_1.jpgPhoto -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422766/image_2.jpg

