Giovedì 15 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:44
comunicato stampa

JinenU Solar debuts at Intersolar Europe: Innovative module customization model grabs everyone's attention - Shine in Europe

15 giugno 2023 | 15.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, Intersolar Europe 2023 kicked off at the Exhibition Center in Munich, Germany. As a powerful OEM｜ODM service provider, JinenU Solar's customized service model was recognized by domestic customers and then favored by global customers, proving once again the vitality of the OEM｜ODM model.

Intersolar Europe 2023 is a window to connect with customers around the world. This time, JinenU Solar made its debut in the European market with N-type TOPCon modules, P-type all-black modules, bifacial modules and other high-efficiency products. According to the customized demand, JinenU Solar can meet the customization of raw materials from cell, glass, backsheet to frame, etc., and produce 400w to 670w high-efficiency PV modules, covering application scenarios from large ground power plants, household roofs, industrial and commercial roofs to surface floating power plants, etc. JinenU Solar matches the needs of customers in all aspects and creates customized service solutions for each customer attentively.

JinenU Solar currently has 10GW of module capacity in production, and can customize high-efficiency PERC and TOPCon modules. In 2023, six new bases are to be built, and the capacity will reach 20GW by the end of this year. All nine bases will be put into operation in the first half of 2024, with a capacity of 30GW. Committed to the "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality" goals, to the PV industry and to the global PV enterprises, JinenU Solar serves the whole industry and customizes for the whole world to realize the beautiful vision of "Make Solar Installed Worldwide ".

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102852/A3_420.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102853/2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinenu-solar-debuts-at-intersolar-europe-innovative-module-customization-model-grabs-everyones-attention---shine-in-europe-301852057.html

Berlusconi, Parietti: "Mancherà anche a chi non lo ammette" - Video
