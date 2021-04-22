Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 11:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:17 Brumotti, Rubio e il Quarticciolo: caso su Twitter

11:10 Covid, Fauci: "Vaccini non sono via d'uscita, continuare con misure"

11:06 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.041 contagi: bollettino 22 aprile

10:51 Pioggia su mezza Italia, caldo e sole nel weekend 24-25 aprile

10:38 La rivincita del vinile, dopo 30 anni vendite superano quelle del Cd

10:22 Il dem Romano a Raggi: "Vergogna, non riesco a seppellire mio figlio"

10:22 Coprifuoco alle 22, Sileri: "Si potrà posticipare tra qualche settimana"

10:07 Coprifuoco e riaperture, Orlando: "Da Lega atto irresponsabile"

10:00 L'Anm contro Grillo: "Sue dichiarazioni sfiduciano processo"

09:41 Covid, in India record mondiale di contagi in un giorno: quasi 315mila

09:40 Vaccini, Palù: "Johnson & Johnson e AstraZeneca a under 60? Non è vietato"

09:37 Galli: "Riaperture? Segnale 'liberi tutti', rischiamo molti morti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

JinkoSolar Joins the United Nations Global Compact

22 aprile 2021 | 10.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced it has joined the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Under the U.N. Global Compact, signatories are encouraged to align their operations and strategies with key principles.

"We are proud to be a signatory company of UNGC. At JinkoSolar, we have a culture of equality, transparency, accountability," said Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, "We seek to align our business operations with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption."

JinkoSolar treats all employees and partners across its business and operations with dignity and respect, protects employee rights, and respects one's willingness and interest. Across its global manufacturing sites, JinkoSolar is committed to ensuring that every workplace provides a safe and respectful environment for every employee. This is done through labor unions, HR trainings focused on labor and employee rights, regular and independent audits, and an open communication platform for each employee.

In an effort to protect the environment, JinkoSolar became the first solar company to join the RE 100 committing a 100 percent run on renewables. The company has put innovation and expertise into the task of conserving water, electricity, raw materials, and recycling. JinkoSolar has shared its road map to inspire its partners and industry peers to join in its environmental journey.

As a publicly listed company in the NYSE, JinkoSolar is legally required to make and keep accurate records which truthfully and accurately reflect all corporate transactions and maintain an adequate system of internal accounting controls. Any form of corruption is not tolerated.

As a participant in the UNGC, JinkoSolar is committed to disclosing its progress on the implementation of the ten key principles. The company is dedicated to improving its performance, ensuring it lives up to the expectations set by the Compact and the United Nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
joined the United Nations Joins the United Nations Global Compact the world
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza